Shah To Launch His Poll Strategy In UP From Today

Lucknow: Faced with the daunting task to counter the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance and the plunge of Congress honcho Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party has revived its tried and tested electoral strategy of 'mera booth sabse mazboot', which will be re-launched in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in the presence of Party president Amit Shah.

The strategy is the brainchild of BJP president Amit Shah and in the run up to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he, as BJP general secretary and in-charge of UP, had experimented it with great success.

Shah will be reaching Lucknow on January 30 , where he will hold meetings with the booth in-charges to take stock of the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. On the same day he will also hold meeting in Kanpur too with 4 more meetings in the state in next 10 days time.

For effective management of organisational structure, the BJP has divided 80 Lok Sabha seats of the state into 19 sectors. The BJP has firmed up the strategy under which, before issue of election notification by the Election Commission, meetings of senior BJP leaders with convenors of sectors would be organised for activating booth-level organisation.

Senior BJP leaders, who are scheduled to tour the state include former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party's UP incharge and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, UP co-incharge Govardhan Bhai Jhadapiya, BJP vice-president Dushyant Gautam, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh. There are 1.63 lakh polling booths in Uttar Pradesh and with 21 members each at nearly 1.4 lakh booths, over 29 lakh party workers will be deployed for ensuring the success of party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. In Lucknow, Shah will meet incharge of of polling booth committees of 16 Lok Sabha constituencies of Awadh region. The meeting will have the presence of about 25,000 booth-level presidents of the party. "It will be a political message from the BJP president to the booth presidents, who are the lowest-level leaders," BJP state vice-president and booth committee in-charge JPS Rathore said.

Shah will visit Kanpur and Lucknow for two such meetings on January 30 and later head to west UP for two more meetings on February 2 and 6. He will thereafter chair meetings in Varanasi and Gorakhpur on February 8. Shah will be accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda and BJP state chief MN Pandey in these meetings. Shah is also expected to dwell on the aspect of BSP-SP alliance and guide booth-level presidents on how to counter the challenge and make voters aware that it is an alliance of 'corrupt and casteist forces' while the BJP booth-level president is the 'yoddha' (warrior) of the party. Booth-level presidents will also be motivated to ensure good and early turnout of BJP voters on the day of polling with the aim to hit the 50 per cent vote share, the lack of which proved to be the undoing of the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. UNI