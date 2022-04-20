Shah to flag off 5th phase of Poriborton Yatra in Bengal on Thursday

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound West Bengal on Thursday to flag off the party's fifth and final phase of 'Poriborton Yatra'.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly is lkely to go to the polls in April and May this year.

In a press statement, BJP Rajya Sabha member and media in-charge Anil Baluni said that during his two-day stay, Shah will flag off the Poriborton Yatra from the Indira Maidan in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

"Shah will go to the historic Bharat Sevashram Sangha located in Kolkata on Thursday. Later, Shah will go to the Kapil Muni Ashram at Gangasagar," said Baluni.

BJP's Poriborton Yatra is taking place in five phases in West Bengal, passing through all the 294 legislative assemblies of the state.

"The fifth phase of Poriborton Yatra, which starts tomorrow, will be the final one in Bengal. Earlier, four yatras from Nabadwip (Nadia), Tarapith (Birbhum), Jhargram and Cooch Behar have been flagged off," the statement said.









It further said that Shah will have lunch with a refugee family at the Narayanpur village. "After lunch, a grand roadshow will be held from Kali Mandir to the SBI branch in Kakdwip. In the evening, he will go to the Aurobindo Bhavan," it said.

On February 19, the Home Minister will pay tribute to the martyrs of West Bengal. "Later on, he will inaugurate an exhibition and flag off a cycle rally," said the statement.

—IANS



