Shah to attend golden jubilee of Himachal's statehood

Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest in the presence of BJP President J.P. Nadda at the golden jubilee function of Himachal Pradesh's statehood here on January 25, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

He told the media that the function would be held on the Ridge in the presence of 2,000 people owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The journey of the state's 50 years would be depicted in an exhibition where various departments of the state government would showcase their achievements.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the function that will also be attended by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Chief Minister said that a special postal stamp would be released to mark the occasion. A total of 51 events would be organised round the year to commemorate the golden jubilee of Himachal's statehood, he added.

—IANS