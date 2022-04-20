Shah To Address BJP Workers In Dehradun On Feb 2

Dehradun: BJP president Amit Shah will visit Dehradun on February 2 to enthuse party cadres in view of the coming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said Friday.

Shah will address the BJP's 'Trishakti Sammelan' here on February 2 to gear up party workers at the booth level for the general elections, Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt said.

"His visit will definitely enthuse the cadres and inspire them to do their best to ensure that the party repeats its performances in the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls," Bhatt said.

Shah's visit to Uttarakhand comes after the BJP faced defeat in three of its bastions -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The BJP faces the challenge of retaining all the five Lok Sabha seats in the election which is likely to be a high stakes battle for the party that swept to power in Uttarakhand in 2017, winning 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats. The Lok Sabha polls this year will be the first major electoral battle for the party after the 2017 assembly polls. During his last visit to Uttarakhand in June 2018, Shah had instructed BJP workers to preserve the party's vote bank if they wanted the party to perform the way it did in the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls in 2014 and 2017, respectively. PTI