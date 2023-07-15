    Menu
    India

    Shah, Scindia discuss capacity expansion at airports

    Nidhi Khurana
    July15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Saturday, representatives from several government agencies met with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Home Minister Amit Shah to talk about their plans to increase airport capacity and staffing.

    In response to increasing demand for domestic air travel, the government has taken a number of steps to improve facilities and staffing at airports, including Delhi Airport.

    Scindia tweeted that he had met with the minister of home affairs and cooperation, amit shah ji, and that they had reviewed the strategy for expanding capacity and personnel at various airports.—Inputs from Agencies

