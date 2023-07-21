Shah says 5 lakh Sahara investors have registered on refund portal

New Delhi: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that five lakh investors have registered on the webpage for refund of deposits in Sahara Group's cooperative societies, and that the process of recovering their money has commenced.

The 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' was created on July 18 to help free investors' funds from four Sahara Group cooperative societies.

The government had previously promised that within 9 months, money will be refunded to the 10 crore investors of the four cooperative organisations.—Inputs from Agencies