Shah Rukh turns photographer for daughter Suhana and friends

Shah Rukh Khan, apart from being known as the amazing superstar that he is, is also known for being an adorable dad to his kids. The actor had lunch with his 15-year-old daughter Suhana and her friends and clicked a picture of the gang, tagging them as the �lovely young ladies.� The 49-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photograph of Suhana and her friends, which was taken by the Chennai Express star himself. �Behind every successful photograph of a daughter and her lovely friends...is a father. Lunch with the lovely young ladies,� Shah Rukh captioned the image.

Apart from Suhana, the Happy New Year actor, who is married to Gauri Khan, is also a father of two sons - Aryan and AbRam. On career front Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty�s Dilwale, which is slated to release on December 18. Apart from that he will also be seen in Fan, Raees and an untitled project with Alia Bhatt.