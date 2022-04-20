Shah Rukh Khan�s DU visit turns ugly after ABVP protests

New Delhi:�Shah Rukh Khan, who recently faced attacks in Bhuj while shooting Raees, was at the receiving end of protests once again on Tuesday evening when he visited Hansraj college in the national capital. The 50-year-old actor was in Delhi to collect his college degree and also launch the first song of his next, Fan. A group of students, believed to be affiliated to ABVP, staged a protest outside Delhi University�s Hansraj College where Shah Rukh Khan came for an event and shouted slogans against the actor telling him to go back. The 50-year-old Dilwale star was in his alma mater to launch a song from his next, Fan, which is also set in Delhi. <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> Around 10 students stood outside the college�s main gate and shouted slogans like �Go Back Shah Rukh� and �Shah Rukh Khan murdabad�. SRK visited the college to collect his graduation degree. �Some students were protesting outside the gate for few minutes before Shah Rukh�s arrival. We asked them not to do that and after a while they left. They were shouting slogans �Go back Shah Rukh�,� a police official on duty said. According to a report in The Hindu, some eight to ten protesters were taken to Maurice Nagar police station. They were let off after an hour. The actor is facing a lot of backlash following his comment on intolerance last November. Recently, stones were pelted at his car in Ahmedabad, where he is shooting another film Raees.