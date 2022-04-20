Shah Rukh Khan�s Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon watches DDLJ at Maratha Mandir!

Like most of us, even Kriti loves SRK and Kajol�s romantic drama which is directed by Aditya Chopra� Last week, young actress Kriti Sanon watched her all time favourite film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, at the only theatre in the country screening the film. She went incognito to Maratha Mandir just to watch the film which released way back in 1995 and is the longest running film in history of Indian cinema The Heropanti heroine, who comes from Delh,i is a huge fan of the film DDLJ and she has seen the movie several number of times. Yet she was very keen to watch the film on the big screen and wanted to experience it all over again. And watching it on the big screen was a different experience all together! Irony is that Kriti will also be seen working with the two actors in her upcoming film, Rohit Shetty�s Dilwale. The film starring SRK, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti is on floors currently. Kriti felt purely nostalgic when she saw the film again on the big screen and all the memories came rushing back to her.