Shah Rukh Khan undergoes knee surgery, advised rest

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan successfully underwent arthroscopic surgery of left knee on Thursday and has been advised complete rest for three to four days, a doctor said. SRK underwent the surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here. Sanjay Desai, who operated on the 49-year-old iconic star, said in a statement: "Mr. Khan has been suffering from repeated pain and swelling of left knee over the last several months. "Today's surgery confirms chondral wear of Patella, which is due to repeated injuries over the last few years. Based on today's arthroscopic evaluation, future management will be planned. He has recovered well and is likely to be discharged tomorrow (Friday)." Shah Rukh, who was busy shooting for "Raees" until before the surgery, will be on a break following his discharge from the hospital to recover. He will resume work soon. Last year, the King Khan had suffered an injury while shooting Farah Khan's "Happy New Year". Apart from getting a fractured shoulder, his left knee's patellar tendon had got torn. IANS