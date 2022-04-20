Shah Rukh Khan to produce a female oriented flick starring Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt!

It seems like �SRK might be the one who would rescue Parineeti from her streak of failures Not long ago, Alia Bhatt had mentioned that she would love to star in female version of Dil Chahta Hai with Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. It looks like her wish is about to partially come true. According to rumours, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is going to produce a female oriented flick starring Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The film is said to be directed by Farah Khan, who has been holed out in Goa for sometime now working on her script. A little birdie tells us that Farah is considering Parineeti and Alia to star in her two heroine drama flick. While people may tend to compare this two heroine subject with Hollywood chick flicks, grapevine has it that it is a light hearted film along the lines of Thelma and Louise with underlying message of female empowerment. And since Farah has revealed that Shah Rukh will be producing her next project, it is a no brainer that SRK might be producing the Parineeti-Alia flick. Parineeti had a rough 2014 with back to back flops like Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil. Since then, Parineeti has had no releases and the bubbly actress has been busy in surprising everyone with her stunning physical transformation. While earlier it was rumoured that Pari�s elder sister Priyanka Chopra might produce a film for Parineeti, it seems like it is going to be SRK who might just rescue her from the wreckage of failures. Stay tuned for more updates on this interesting Alia-Parineeti film.