Shah Rukh Khan thanks his 'ardent' fans for loving him all these years!

New Delhi: Bollywood's indisputable 'badshah', Shah Rukh Khan is loved by his fans, who are spread across the globe. A few days back, SRK celebrated 23 glorious years in Bollywood and eventually took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank his fans. 'Badshah' Khan posted on Twitter and promised his fans to soon post a video over his glorious years spent in B-Town. Recently, Shah Rukh kept his promise and posted a 'thank you' video, where he is seen thanking his fans for many things. Interestingly, what caught our eye was the fact that King Khan was wearing not one but two wrist watches in the video. Soon, actor Uday Chopra posted: �@iamsrk I think you are about to start a two watch wearing trend!� Well, now was it intentional or it just happened to be a part of his new look for the film�only SRK can tell!