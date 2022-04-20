Shah Rukh Khan stumbles upon new facts on Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a self-discovery voyage, thanks to the virtual platform Twitter. "Sometimes reading the views about myself & my doings on Twitter makes me realise, how little I know about myself," SRK tweeted. Meanwhile, the actor is juggling between cheering for his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing Indian Premier League and shooting for two Bollywood films - Maneesh Sharma's "Fan" and Rohit Shetty's "Dilwale". IANS