Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan wearing shoes in temple: Case to be heard on March 8

Meerut: The court of additional district judge here will hear a case against Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly entering a temple wearing shoes on March 8. The petitioner Bharat Rajput, president of Hindu Mahasabha's Meerut unit, Thursday filed a revision before the district judge who admitted the plea and fixed the hearing on March 8 in the court of additional district judge. The plea was earlier rejected by the chief judicial magistrate. Rajput said that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had hurt religious sentiments of people by wearing shoes while entering Kali temple on the sets of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'. He had claimed that he wrote to the programme director and the TV channel management in this regard but they did not respond. He said no one should enter any religious place with their shoes on, and airing it on TV was insensitive as it hurt people's religious sentiment. PTI