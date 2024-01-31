Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Trailer for Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhakshak' Film

Explore the powerful trailer unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan for 'Bhakshak,' a gripping film produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. Bhumi Pednekar shines as Vaishali Singh, a fearless journalist on a mission to expose a heinous crime.

Mumbai: Renowned actor Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled the trailer for his latest production, 'Bhakshak,' which stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Taking to Instagram SRK shared the captivating trailer. Described it as "A story of resilience that deserves to be heard. #Bhakshak, a film inspired by events will be released on 9th February exclusively on Netflix!"



The movie showcases Bhumi Pednekars performance as Vaishali Singh, a determined journalist driven by the mission to expose a heinous crime. Based on real life incidents 'Bhakshak' promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative of courage and pursuit of justice.



Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma 'Bhakshak' boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar and Bhumi Pednekar.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2wTPxNP6ow/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Director Pulkit expressed his personal connection to the story and how fulfilling it was for him to shape the journey of an investigative journalist. He also expressed his aspiration for the film to reach an audience as it makes its mark on Netflix across 190 countries.



Bhumi Pednekar shared her thoughts on the film emphasizing her attraction, towards narratives in her acting career.

She spoke about 'Bhakshak' as being one of the important movies in her career expressing gratitude for scripts and characters that have the courage to tell impactful stories. Bhumi is dedicated to selecting roles that challenge stereotypes. Promote discussions for meaningful change.



Apart from 'Bhakshak' Bhumi Pednekar has an untitled film, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress is excitedly looking forward to sharing this project, which she has poured her heart into with audiences.