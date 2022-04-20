Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana�s bikini-clad pic: I was protecting her from me, not media

New Delhi:�Shah Rukh Khan, the �Badshah� of Bollywood, feels that it is his stardom that splashed his daughter Suhana�s bikini-clad snap all over the Internet, hence, he wants to protect her from himself. In a recent interview with Huffington Post India, the 50-year-old actor opened up about how he and the family dealt with this incident. �She was in a bikini, she was on a beach, and she was with her little brother. You went ahead and wrote a headline, �SRK�s daughter flaunts her body.� Is it a little cheap? Maybe I felt it was,� said the �Dilwale� actor. SRK further said that he reached out to the website to get the matter under control. �My daughter was a little awkward about it. She�s 16, yaar. And the headlines some sites use are� wow. We�re very liberal people and even had a laugh about it. But it�s still awkward,� he continued. �I wasn�t protecting her from the media � I was protecting her from me. It�s my stardom that was the reason that picture made it to the news � it wouldn�t have if she wasn�t SRK�s daughter. There could be someone running naked and that wouldn�t be news,� added the father of three.