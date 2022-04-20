Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan' now postponed to September 2016

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's real life fans may be left disappointed, as Bollywood helmer Karan Johar recently tweeted the news of king khan's upcoming film 'Fan' being postponed. The tweet read "Adi just called and asked me to release BROTHERS on the 14th of August, 2015 as FAN is postponed...gestures likes this make my day special..." Instead of the scheduled date, the film will now release in September 2016. Reports have revealed that the delay of the film is due to the ongoing work on the VFX effects wihch will be seen in the film. The film is being directed by the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' director Maneesh Sharma, and produced by Aditya Chopra. ANI