Shah Rukh Has Accident, Undergoes Surgery

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident while shooting in Los Angeles.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent minor nose surgery.

The actor has now returned to India and is resting at his home, Mannat, in Mumbai.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer will be out on July 12.

He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.—PTI