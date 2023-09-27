Shah, Nadda hold discussion with Rajasthan BJP leaders on upcoming Assembly poll

Jaipur: On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda met with the party's Rajasthan leadership here to discuss the impending state Assembly election, where it has been speculated that two national ministers may be asked to run for office. The party has just named three Union ministers and four additional MPs to its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections, which are also expected to be completed by the end of the year, adding fuel to the rumours.

On Wednesday night, a special plane brought Shah and Nadda to Jaipur, where they checked into a hotel close to the airport before attending the BJP's core committee meeting. A 15-minute meeting between the former chief minister and Shah and Nadda, according to party insiders.

After that, they met with high-ranking officials and talked about their respective parties' bases of support and election plans. Four recently completed parivartan yatras were also evaluated.—Inputs from Agencies