Shah Meets Satyamitranand Giriji Maharaj During 'Sampark For Samarthan'

New Delhi: BJP National President Amit Shah met Swami Satyamitranand Giri ji Maharaj and Swami Avdeshanand Giri ji Maharaj at Bharat Mata Mandir in Haridwar on Sunday as part of "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign and outlined various public welfare programmes and 'historic initiatives' taken by the Narendra Modi government during its four-year rule.

Mr Shah along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat paid floral tributes at the memorial of Acharya Sri Ram Sharma and Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma at Shanti Kunj.

Mr Shah also met Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar head Pranav Pandya ji and Sharadadheya Shailabala Pandya ji and made them aware of the 'achievements' of the Modi government in its four-year regime.

Mr Shah is set to spearhead an electoral campaign in the state which will go to the polls along with Uttar Pradesh and Punjab early next year, according to sources. UNI