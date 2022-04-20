Shah Holds Close-Door Meeting With BJP Leaders To Draw Strategy For 2019 Polls In UP

Mirzapur: BJP President Amit Shah held a close door meeting with party workers of three regions, bracing up for the coming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Shah, who was late by around two hours, first had a darshan of Vindyavasini Devi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and then sat with the vistaraks of Gorakhpur, Kashi and Awadh region in two sessions, to discuss the poll strategy and heard the feedback of party workers from the ground level.

Elated with the decision of the Narendra Modi government to hike the minimum support price (MSP) of different grains, Mr Shah told reporters that today is a historic day of the country after Independence, when the farmers were given their dues. "Earlier, we introduced effective crop insurance for farmers and now, this historic jump in MSP is testimony to Modi government's commitment towards Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas. Unlike previous governments, whose schemes remained only on files and on their manifestos, Modi sarkar is delivering on ground," he said.

Mr Shah also congratulated the Prime Minister and his Cabinet for approving the historic rise in MSP for Kharif crops.

"This reflects Modi government's commitment towards doubling farmer's income. This will not only assure better price for farmer's produce, but also improve their quality of life," he said. Elaborating about the government's decision on farmers , he said around 50 per cent in MSP has been hiked in 24 crops. He said MSP of Moong has been increased by Rs 1400 per quintal, Sunflower by Rs 1280 per quintal, cotton by Rs 1300 per quintal and paddy by Rs 200 per quintal. Besides, MSP of other crops too have been hiked to their maximum.

Meanwhile, the party workers discussed about 30 Lok Sabha seats in the three regions with Mr Shah, who revealed his strategy to win all these in the coming elections.

The meeting was attended by UP BJP president Mahendra Pandey, state General Secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, regional General Secretaries Salil Bishnoi, Pankaj Singh and the regional secretaries. MPs, Legislators and RSS functionaries were kept away from the meeting.

Later, Mr Shah left from Varanasi, where he will interact with the party leaders of the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Varanasi, around 3000 party leaders and workers would be present in the interaction meeting. Besides, Mr Shah will also meet with the members of BJP IT cell in Varanasi.

After a night halt in Varanasi, Mr Shah will go to Agra on Thursday to interact with the party leaders of Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj and western regions. UNI