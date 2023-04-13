    Menu
    Shah evaluates JK security, preparations of G20 meeting in Srinagar

    April13/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the state of the security infrastructure there and to reaffirm the Narendra Modi government's commitment to its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

    In addition, Shah oversaw the coordination of all essential agencies to ensure the smooth running of the G20 meeting in Srinagar next month.

    According to a statement released after the meeting, Shah reviewed the security grid's operation and other security-related matters with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.—Inputs from Agencies

