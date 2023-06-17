Shah conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took an aerial tour of Kutch and Jakhau in Gujarat to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Biparjoy, which devastated the shores of Gujarat on June 15.

Bhupendra Patel, chief minister of Gujarat, accompanied him on the trip.

Shah met with Patel and other high-ranking officials to conduct a thorough analysis of the current situation.

The cyclone's devastating effects on Jakhau port and Mandvi in Kutch were the focus of the aerial survey. In addition, Shah went to the Mandvi Civil Hospital to visit cyclone victims there.

In the Mandvi district village of Kathda, Shah checked on the condition of the cyclone shelters set up there and the supplies they had on hand. It is expected that the Home Minister will visit the Swami Narayan temple in Bhuj to check on the distribution of food and other supplies to the cyclone victims.

Meanwhile, Kutch district is showcasing resilience as shops and commercial establishments have resumed their operations, indicating a gradual return to normalcy. Authorities are making further attempts to restore electricity to hundreds of cyclone-ravaged communities and dozens of municipalities.

The inclement weather seems to be relenting in Kutch, with no more rain and significant reduction in wind speed since the cyclone's passage, confirmed officials.

The administration's attention has shifted from clearing the major highways of debris, primarily uprooted trees, to restoring power in locations like Bhuj, Mandvi, and other villages.

In spite of the relative calm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in districts like Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, and Kutch till Sunday morning.

The IMD has also issued a statement on the possibility of heavy rain in certain parts of the districts of Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, and Morbi.—Inputs from Agencies