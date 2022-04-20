Shah Chairs High-Level Review Meeting On Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with top officers.

The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samanth Goel and senior Home Ministry officials including the Kashmir division were present in the meeting.

NSA Doval, the key architect of the security arrangements in the J&K after revoking Special status to the state, has appraised the Home Minister about the security scenario in the state.

According to the Home Ministry officials, the Home Minister reviewed the ongoing developments works and other preparations for creating two separate Union Territories out of the state on October 31.

The High-level meeting led by Mr Shah also reviewed the possibilities of restoration of mobile network of post paid numbers in other districts of the Valley.

The land line telephone services has been fully restored in the Valley and Mobile services were activated in yet another part of Jammu and Kashmir on last Wednesday marking another step towards restoring normal communication links in the Valley.

Post-paid mobile services were restored on Wednesday in Kupwara district, even as mobile numbers of officials working in essential services and other government offices have also been restored, an official statement said.

Kashmir Valley has been subjected to a communication blackout since August 5, after Parliament withdrew the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two union territories.