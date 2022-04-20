Shah Begins 2-Day Visit To U'khand; Meets Senior Leaders, MLAs

Dehradun: BJP president Amit Shah today began his two-day day visit to Uttarakhand to galvanise party workers and assess the performance of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government which took power in the state in March.

This is Shahs first visit to the state after the BJPs victory in the Assembly polls and is part of his 110-day nation-wide tour to take stock and strengthen organisational work.

He was received by Chief Minister Rawat and party MP from Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at the Jollygrant airport, where he was accorded a rousing welcome by scores of party workers and leaders.

BJP workers stood with party flags and flower garlands on either side of the road to welcome Shah on his way to Madhuban hotel where he held a closed-door meeting with senior party leaders, including state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt, party MPs, MLAs and ministers. Earlier, state parliamentary affairs minister Prakash Pant said Shah has come to encourage the party cadre and also to review the performance of the six-month-old BJP government in the state.

"He will definitely discuss how to activate the party right up to booth levels, besides reviewing the progress made in the last six months in implementing the commitments made in the BJPs vision document for Uttarakhand," he said before Shahs meeting with party leaders got underway.

A number of programmes are lined up for Shah during his stay in the state capital. It includes meetings with party office-bearers right from the block level to the state level, the core group, ministers, MLAs and MPs.

BJP leader Vijay Bahuguna said the party presidents visit will boost the morale of party workers and will help them gear up for future elections. Civic body polls are due in Uttarakhand next year, followed by the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. PTI