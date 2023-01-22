    Menu
    Shah arrives in Andamans on two-day visit

    The Hawk
    January22/ 2023

    Port Blair: Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, landed in Port Blair on Sunday evening for a two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, during which he will take stock of development projects and give a public speech commemorating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary.

    Officials said that Shah will raise the national flag here on Monday and deliver a speech at Netaji Stadium, which is the same place where the freedom fighter raised the Tricolor on December 30, 1943.

    The stadium used to be called Gymkhana Ground back then.—Inputs from Agencies

