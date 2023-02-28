Shah and Nadda urge Telangana BJP leaders to boost anti-KCR campaign

New Delhi: Party president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah met with Telangana BJP leaders on Tuesday to discuss ramping up their campaign ahead of the state assembly elections later this year.

After holding over 10,000 street corner meetings around the state, party sources say they will hold one rally in each of Telangana's 119 legislatures. As of late March, demonstrations should start taking place.

The BJP's national leadership has tasked state party heads with expanding the organization's reach and influence by recruiting high-profile individuals and increasing the size of booth committees from the existing ten to twenty members.—Inputs from Agencies