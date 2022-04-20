Shackle the cycle of stress with vitamins, supplements

New Delhi: People have started living in a constant state of stress- accepting it as an unfortunate and unwelcome addition in their daily lives. With constant deadlines, restless nights, obsessive thoughts, relationship problems becoming a usual occurrence, the bodys perception of stress is increasing. While the body does experience stress born out of their flight-or-fight response, an extended presence of stress can bring unwanted health consequences.

Far too often, people experiencing stress look towards unhealthy coping mechanisms like smoking or increased alcohol consumption to cope with their issues. This can bolster a negative cycle within them that is difficult to break easily. Thus, it is very important to know stress managing strategies in order to prevent one from falling into these patterns, prevent disease and maintain their wellness.

Vitamins are increasingly making news as new information on their effects and importance for health is revealed. Because of their restorative effects, which affect stress and moods, vitamins and supplements can help ensure the body's getting the right minerals it needs. But it is important to remember that one should not depend entirely on supplements as they meant to support the system, not become a primary source for minerals. Keeping this in mind, here are the most important vitamins for combating stress as suggested by Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics Ltd and Fitness and Nutrition Expert.

Vitamin B-Complex:

Vitamin B-Complex is a combination of 8 types of vitamin B packed into one, they are thiamine (vitamin B1), riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin (vitamin B3), pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), vitamin B6, biotin (vitamin B7), folic acid (folate) and vitamin B12. According to numerous research studies, these natural mood boosters aid in improving brain chemistry and balancing out neurotransmitters for optimum brain function. Daily consumption of vitamin B-Complex can help in combating depression, anxiety and work stress as it well-known for keeping energy levels high and improving cognitive performance. Beef, chicken, turkey, lentils, shellfish, egg yolks, dairy products and soybeans are sources that are naturally rich in vitamin B-Complex.

Vitamin D:

Affectionately nicknamed the ï¿½Sunshine Vitamin', vitamin D is essential when it comes to repelling stress. It plays an important role in the maintenance of nerve and brain health, and multiple studies have shown that vitamin D plays a crucial part in regulating mood, and warding off anxiety and depression. Though the best source of vitamin D is through the skin's absorption of sun rays, it can also be bound in food sources such as egg yolks, salmon, sardines, and fortified milk, proteins and orange juice.

Magnesium:

Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for its role in muscle and nerve function. Used for easing anxiety and relaxing muscles for centuries, this mineral easily absorbs in the body, providing quicker and more obvious relief. Magnesium is widely known to promote relaxation, and a deficiency of it results in stress presenting detrimental effects on the body. People can take magnesium supplements or obtain the nutrients by consuming high magnesium foods like whole wheat, spinach, quinoa, almonds and cashews, dark chocolate, black beans and more.

It is also important to keep in mind that the three key lifestyle factors - relaxation, diet and exercise also need to be cared for in order to avoid stress. Some of the other ways of dealing with this issue are indulging in meditation practice, connecting with nature, eating a balanced diet, regularly exercising and more.

—IANS