Shabana Azmi off to Amsterdam

Mumbai: Veteran actress-social activist Shabana Azmi is heading to Amsterdam for a meeting of the International Board of BRAC and says that she is �proud� to be a member of it. The 64-year-old took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share the news. "Off to Amsterdam for meeting of International Board of #BRAC of which Im proud to be a member. BRACs developmental work is truly amazing," Shabana tweeted on Monday. BRAC International, officially registered as a foundation, aims to engage in charitable purposes and social welfare activities and includes development programmes like health, education, agriculture, livelihoods, targeting the ultra poor, human rights and legal services programmes. Sadly, the actress missed her first flight to her destination. "Missed my flight 2 Amsterdam bcoz i stupidly forgot 2 carry the passport! KLM most helpful and have put me on next flight. Full Dementia," she added. She utilised the free time by watching her own movie. "Watched Aparna Sens 15 Park Avenue again after a long time n was deeply moved. Konkona is terrific and my character is closest 2 my real self." IANS