SGPGIMS Does First Robotic Surgery For Thyroid Tumour

Lucknow: For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, the Department of Endocrine Surgery of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has performed robotic surgery to remove a 10 cm thyroid tumour.

According to the SGPGIMS spokesperson, a 39-year-old married woman, resident of Barabanki had a thyroid lump in her neck, which was continuously increasing post which she consulted doctors at Barabanki.

After examination, the doctors told her that the due to its size and complications, its surgery is not possible without making an incision in the neck. She was uncomfortable and disappointed about the incision marks after the surgery.

She was then referred to Robotic Thyroid Surgeon Dr Gyan Chand of SGPGI Lucknow to get the surgery done without incision in the throat. Dr Gyan, after necessary tests, said that the tumour could be removed through robotic surgery without making an incision in the throat and this will be the first case in itself.

Dr Gyan successfully removed the tumour of thyroid gland in a four-hour operation without making an incision in the throat. After the successful surgery, Dr Gyan Chand said that the whole process of removing such a large thyroid gland by robotic thyroid surgery is very complicated, but it is a scarless surgery and gives relief to the patient. —IANS