Sexy, Sensuous Label Doesn�t Bother Me, Says Surveen Chawla

New Delhi: Actress Surveen Chawla, who took on bold roles in films like �Ugly� and �Hate Story 2�, says labels like sensuous and sexy don�t bother her. Asked if such labels are bothersome, Surveen told IANS: �For me, the sexy and the sensuous (label) doesn�t bother me. It bothers me to a point when people cannot look beyond that or don�t have the vision to see you in any other light.� Surveen says there is a problem of being typecast and being slotted into genres in Bollywood as compared to the west. �This is the problem of typecasting and slotting, which we go through in our industry particularly. It�s not so much in the west because you see people doing diverse kind of roles,� added the actress, who will be seen in the TV drama series �24: Season 2�.