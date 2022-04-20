Sexual Harassment Row: Uttarakhand Child Rights Commission Raises Questions over DNA Test

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Child Protection Rights Commission on Thursday raised questions on how the woman who alleged that BJP MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually harassed her, could get the DNA test done of her child without legal permission.

"When we received her application regarding the DNA test, we were surprised about how the DNA test was conducted without legal permission. When we read the whole letter, we realised there are some discrepancies on the matter. Without the approval of the court, DNA test can't be conducted," Usha Negi, the Chairperson of Uttarakhand Child Protection Rights Commission told ANI.

She added that the commission wrote a letter to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) to look into the matter.

"This is a high profile case and the worst affected in the matter is the child. The woman got her child's DNA test done within two to three days. This is a matter of investigation. We wanted to ensure the security of the child as well, therefore wrote a letter to DIG for the investigation into the matter," said Negi.

She also informed that the commission had summoned the woman on August 26 to put her points forward, but she never showed up.

"We will call her again and try to help her. Meanwhile, if she is alleging that her FIR is not being filed, then she should go to Courts of Judicial Magistrate and they will take necessary action," Negi added.

Anuj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Investigating Officer on the case informed that police have already recorded statements of the woman, MLA Negi, his wife, and his son, while the husband and mother are also summoned to record their statements.

"The further investigation into the matter is underway," he added.

Earlier, a woman had alleged that the BJP MLA Negi from Uttarakhand had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. —ANI