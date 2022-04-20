Sexual assault case: Shiva Shankar Baba remanded till July 1

Chennai: Self-styled 'godman' Shiva Shankar Baba,





who was arrested near Delhi on charges of sexual assault and





sexual misconduct, was brought to the city and remanded in





judicial custody till July one.





Shiva Shankar Baba, founder of a residential schools on the city





outskirts, was brought from Delhi by air and interrogated by the





Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) police in the city's outskirts for more





than ten hours.





After conducting medical tests and corona tests, he was produced





before the Mahila Court in Chengalpattu last evening and remanded





in judicial custody till July one.





He was later lodged in Chengalpet sub-jail.





Before producing him before the court, the CB-CID police took him





to the school founded by him and held enquiries.





Meanwhile, the CB-CID police will file a petition before the court





today seeking custody for a detailed interrogation.





It may be recalled that the Mamallapuram All-Women police station





(AWPS) had registered three cases against him under various sections





of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)





Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act,





following complaints from the school's alumni.





The Child Welfare Committee also initiated an action and wanted the





government to take over the administration of the residential school.





After the probe was transferred to the CB-CID, Baba fled to North





India and was admitted to a hospital at Dehradun in Uttarkhand.





When a special police team went to Dehradun to arrest him, the





left the hospital and was staying at the place of one of his woman





devotee at Ghaziabad near Delhi, when he was arrested.





—UNI



