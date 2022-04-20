    Menu
    States & UTs

    Sexual assault case: Shiva Shankar Baba remanded till July 1

    April20/ 2022

    Chennai: Self-styled 'godman' Shiva Shankar Baba,


    who was arrested near Delhi on charges of sexual assault and


    sexual misconduct, was brought to the city and remanded in


    judicial custody till July one.


    Shiva Shankar Baba, founder of a residential schools on the city


    outskirts, was brought from Delhi by air and interrogated by the


    Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) police in the city's outskirts for more


    than ten hours.


    After conducting medical tests and corona tests, he was produced


    before the Mahila Court in Chengalpattu last evening and remanded


    in judicial custody till July one.


    He was later lodged in Chengalpet sub-jail.


    Before producing him before the court, the CB-CID police took him


    to the school founded by him and held enquiries.


    Meanwhile, the CB-CID police will file a petition before the court


    today seeking custody for a detailed interrogation.


    It may be recalled that the Mamallapuram All-Women police station


    (AWPS) had registered three cases against him under various sections


    of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)


    Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act,


    following complaints from the school's alumni.


    The Child Welfare Committee also initiated an action and wanted the


    government to take over the administration of the residential school.


    After the probe was transferred to the CB-CID, Baba fled to North


    India and was admitted to a hospital at Dehradun in Uttarkhand.


    When a special police team went to Dehradun to arrest him, the


    left the hospital and was staying at the place of one of his woman


    devotee at Ghaziabad near Delhi, when he was arrested.


    —UNI


    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in