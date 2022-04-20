Sexagenarian kills himself after attacking his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson

Krishnanagar (UNI) A sexagenarian husband allegedly committed suicide after critically wounding his wife, daughter-in-law and preteen grandson with sharp weapon in West Bengal's



Nadia district, police investigating the crime, said today.

Bipul Kanti Pal ( 62), a former power department employee, was found hanging to death at his Dorjipara resident under Krishnanagar police station, and his spouse Nandita Pal (52), daughter

in-law Sujata Pal (28) and grandson Shuvojit were groaning on the floor with pool of bloods.

The crime happened mid-night last night when the deceased son Suvonkor Pal was not at

home and returned late. Police said Suvonkor called the neighbours when he found their main

gate of the house was locked from inside.





UNI

