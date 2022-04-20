Sex study: Men get frisky in the morning, while women want it at night

London: According to a new survey, women like to get intimate with their partners at 11.21 pm i.e. before going to sleep, whereas men usually like get frisky in the morning at 7.54 am. The survey conducted by a sex toy brand Lovehoney examined 2,300 people and observed that 78 percent of men and 69 percent of women desire for sex at different times of the day, the Mirror reported. The researcher found that 28 percent of men want to go between the sheets in morning between 6 and 9, and making 7.54 as the most popular time, but only 11 percent of women want to have sex in morning as ideally women's desire levels rise throughout the day and reach their peak between 11pm and 2am unfortunately evenings are appropriate for only 16 percent of men. Richard Longhurst, co-owner of Lovehoney said that the different sex drives have been observed, but most people were tend to find sexual happiness in the end with a partner with similar needs. ANI