Sex Ratio Improves, Girls' Enrolment In Schools Increases

Lucknow: Crimes against women and children have significantly decreased in the state of Uttar Pradesh as a result of improved law and order, informed the government on Sunday.

The state has witnessed a sharp decline in child marriages as well as a significant improvement in the sex ratio and an increase in the number of enrolled girls in schools. While the government has assured prompt action in crimes against women, the benefits of its schemes are also reaching them across the state and sections, added the statement.

While talking about the reduction in crime against women, Yogi Adityanath said, "The NCRB 2021 figures show that while the national average of crimes against women is 64.5 per cent, Uttar Pradesh's average is only 50.5 per cent. Similarly, against the national average conviction rate of criminals in crimes against women in the country of just 26.6 per cent, Uttar Pradesh's conviction rate was 59.1 per cent."

"In an identical vein, whereas the rate of child marriage nationwide between the years 2019-21 was 23.3 per cent, it was only 15.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Family Health Survey-5. In the context of sex ratio, during 2019-21, 929 daughters were being born per 1000 in the country, while in Uttar Pradesh this figure was 941. It is to be noted that in 2015-16, this number was only 903," Yogi added. In terms of implementation of schemes, as many as 80 pink buses are being operated in the state for the safety and respect of women. More than 100 pink booths have been set up and 110 'Pink Patrols' are operational, added the statement.

Furthermore, the school now has two crore girls enrolled. Bus stations now have 240 public address systems. A Women Child Protection Plan has been developed in all the districts. In all of the districts, gender sensitization workshops have been held. In addition to 11528 drivers receiving practical training, 18 forensic labs have been established in the state.

When it comes to crimes against women, the government is taking prompt action to get the criminals legal punishment. The conviction rate under POCSO, 535 in 2020, jumped by 294 per cent to 2110 in 2022.

Similarly, in rape cases, the conviction rate has increased by 254 per cent to 627 as compared to 177 in 2020. All this has been possible because of better coordination between Judiciary, Prosecution and Police.

The monitoring mechanism was strengthened, and regular training was provided for e-prosecution. SOPs were fixed at crucial trial stages, while preparations were made for the cross-examination of witnesses.

The Women and Child Security Organization (WCSO) was formed for women's safety. It aims to create a 360-degree ecosystem to ensure the safety of women and children. The endeavour of the organization is to curb crimes against women and children. Various police units have been brought together for this purpose.

An attempt has been made to fill the gap between the police and civil society so that trust can increase between the two. Along with this, efforts have been made to create awareness through seminars and workshops. Women Power Line 1090 is working under the efforts of WSCO.

Anti-human trafficking units have been formed in each district. 3,195 anti-romeo squads are active in the state. Women's help desk is working in all police stations. 3000 pink booths and 250 pink patrols are operational. 10417 new women police beats have been formed. 20740 trained women have been assigned as beat police.

Three Exclusive Women Constable PAC Battalions are being formed, while Cyber Forensic Unit with all the facilities apart from Cyber Safety, Cyber Bullying has been started.

The state government is continuously working for the empowerment of women. Under this, 218 new fast-track courts have been set up. One crore women have been linked to self-employment through 10 lakh self-help groups. 42.70 lakh houses have been provided under the PM Awas Yojana. As many as 58,000 BC Sakhi are working in Gram Panchayats.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 2.67 crore toilets have been constructed. 1.74 crore Ujjwala connections have been distributed. 262 emergency call boxes have been set up for women's safety in 16 cities. Not only this, cash has been transferred to 14.25 lakh girls for social security through Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. —ANI