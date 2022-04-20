Sex Racket Under Garb Of Spa Centres Busted In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A sex racket under the garb of spa centres has been busted in Ghaziabad''s Indirapuram area, just outside the national capital, the police said here on Monday. Police conducted raids and nabbed several high profile clients and a mastermind of the racket.

According to the police, 19 men and 10 women have been arrested. Most of them were found in either compromising positions or semi naked.

Ghaziabad police said the sex racket was going on in Indirapuram''s Niti Khand area for a long time. The raids were carried out along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the area at three spa centres - Jannat, Mapple-1 and Mapple-2.

All the three spa centres have been sealed by the police who recovered several contraceptives including condoms and other objectionable items during the raid. According to sources in Ghaziabad police, girls were made available to the clients at varying rates - from Rs 800 to Rs 3000. Many high profile clients are believed to be involved in the racket, according to police. The police had conducted similar raids in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in June. The police had then sealed two spa centres running sex rackets in Vaibhav Khand area of Indirapuram. --IANS