Sex education essential for children: Urvashi Rautela

Mumbai:��Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela feels it is important to impart sex education to children. "I think imparting sex education to children is important. Being a model and an actress I feel we a have a responsibility towards society. We need to create social awareness," Urvashi told reporters here at the launch of "Sex Chat with Pappu and Papa" last evening. "Sex Chat with Pappu & Papa" is a five part fictional series that will provide information across different themes related to sex/sexuality. Helmed by Ashish Patil it (web series) covers topics from masturbation and periods to condoms, pregnancy and homosexuality but in a clean style with a lot of humor. In one of the episodes, the "Great Grand Masti" actress is seen endorsing a condom brand. "It's a short role but I loved the idea of this web series and hence I came on board. Ashish and his team have done a great job with this series... it was need of the hour." The series is launched in 15 languages. It's set to be dubbed in six Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali and also subtitled in ten International languages including English, Chinese, French, Dutch, Spanish, German, Bahasa, Malay and Thai. Starring Anand Tiwari, Kabir Sajid, TV star Sanjeeda Shaikh and veteran Sachin Pilgaonkar the series marks the directorial debut of Ashish Patil, Head of Y-Films. "I must thank my writers Gopal Datt and Devang Kakkad for this wonderful informative story. We struggled for six months to get this story. It's a first fiction series and I am grateful to have such an amazing cast," Ashish said. Ashish reveals he does plan to show this web series "Sex Chat with Pappu and Papa" in schools.