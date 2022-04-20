























Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, (UIFT & VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh, organized an Online Sewing Technology Workshop in collaboration with Usha International Ltd. on April 12, 2021. Fifty students from the department and faculty attended this workshop.

Mr Rawat from Usha International Ltd. was the resource person. He elaborated the latest technology in sewing machines. Earlier sewing used to be limited to working on single needle lock stitch machine but now with the advent of zigzag sewing machines as well as computerized sewing machines creativity can be made to execution. A live demonstration of working of six different types of sewing machines was conducted where usage of different presser foots like piping foot, ruffler foot, zipper foot etc. was also shown. Variation in zig zag stitch and length of stitches can create stunning patterns. Application of beaded strings, applique work, lace application, couching, designs in circular pattern all was demonstrated on different types of fabrics. Not only sewing but surface decoration of fabric with computerized embroidery was exhibited on Memory Craft Machine.

The two-hour session was completely engrossing and attendees were inquisitive about the kind of work possibility on these machines. Dr Anu H. Gupta appreciated the efforts of the team of USHA International Ltd. who elaborated and demonstrated not on one but all seven different machines in detail and remarked that such workshops definitely add to the students' knowledge regarding the latest technology and trends in Fashion Industry.