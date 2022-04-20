Severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process begins

Chennai: The wall cloud bands in the forward sector are entering into land and the weather system is interacting with the land surface, it said

The landfall process of very severe

cyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced and it would cross the coast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The IMD, on its twitter handle said, "Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfall process commence. Centre of cyclone to cross coast near puducherry within next 3 hours."

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have taken a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in several regions.

—PTI