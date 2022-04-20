Severe Cold Prevails, Churk Freezes At 0.8 Degree

Lucknow: Amid severe cold weather conditions prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, state MET director JP Gupta has said the direction of wind is expected to change from Monday.

Even as western disturbances prevailed near Jammu-Kashmir, south-eastern winds are expected to blow, leading to fog at mornings and nights. The new year is also expected to usher in with rainfall.

In the red-alert issued by the weather department, temperatures in Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Bijnor, Agra and Banda can drop to as low as 0 degree Celsius on Monday. The minimum temperature in Saharanpur was 2 degree Celsius while that of Bulandshahr and Shamli was 3 degree Celsius.

So far, Churk was the coldest in the state, recording the lowest minimum temperature of 0.8 degree Celsius while Muzaffarnagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.0 degree Celsius, Agra recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius on Monday.

Though there were reports of over 56 people succumbing to the severe cold in separate areas of the state, the government has not confirmed any deaths taking place from cold. There has been a significant increase in the number of respiratory and cardiovascular patients in hospitals. Doctors have specifically advised the elderly and patients to avoid morning walks.

The day temperatures in Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Agra divisions registered a significant drop on Sunday. Churk recorded the highest temperature at 15.4 degrees Celsius while Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly and Jhansi recorded night temperatures as low as four degree Celsius.

Fog and cold weather conditions have also affected road, rail and air traffic as vehicles could be spotted crawling on the roads, many trains running several hours later from their scheduled time and numerous flights either getting cancelled or delayed. UNI