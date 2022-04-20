Severe Cold Conditions In Parts Of West UP

Lucknow: Isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh reeled under severe cold conditions while some pockets in the eastern part of the state experienced cold day conditions, the Meteorological Department here said on Monday.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. The lowest temperature in the state was 3.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Fursatganj (Rae Bareli) and the highest temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius registered in Jhansi. 'Dense' to 'very dense' fog occurred at a few places in east Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in western part of the state, the MeT Department here said. According to the India Meteorological Department, a 'very dense' fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of a 'dense' fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres.

The local MeT office said cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places in east UP. Day temperatures rose markedly in Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Agra divisions; fell appreciably in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Meerut divisions and there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state, the MeT Department officials said. The temperature was markedly below normal in Agra, Meerut divisions; appreciably below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad divisions; below normal in Jhansi division and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, they said. They forecast dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places and cold day and cold wave conditions very likely to occur at a isolated places over the state on Tuesday. —PTI