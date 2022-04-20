Several Villages Boycott Hamirpur Bypolls, Efforts On To Pacify People

Hamirpur: Even as Hamirpur Assembly seat recorded around 25 per cent voting till 1300 hrs in the by-elections, as many as half a dozen villages have decided to boycott the polls over development related issues.

SDM RK Chaurasia said the locals of Merapur, Bhilawa, Diggy, Ramedi Dada, Ramna, Kakru, etc villages, lying close to Hamirpur city border, have decided against against casting votes. The officials are trying to convince the voters. On the other hand, the people in Merapur are sitting on a 'dharna' in the village itself while in several areas, voters are unable to go out because of rains. More than four lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of nine candidates on the Assembly seat, which went vacant after BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel was convicted in a 22-year-old murder case. The results for Hamirpur bypoll will be declared on September 27. The nine candidates contesting for the Hamirpur seat include BJP's Yuvraj Singh, Congress' Hardeepak Nishad, Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Prajapati, Bahujan Samaj Party's Naushad Ali and Communist Party of India's Alam Mansuri. UNI