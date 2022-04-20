Several stabbed in 'major incident' at Birmingham: British police

London: British police declared a "major incident" early on Sunday after multiple people were stabbed in the centre of England's second city Birmingham.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. —IANS