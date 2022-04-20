Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Several shops near Lamti village damaged due to heavy rainfall in Pithoragarh's Dharchula. "My shop and the house damaged due to the heavy rain, I have no place to stay here. My village is too far from here. There is no vehicle. The incident took place on August 19," said a local. "We are monitoring the situation," the official said.
Several shops damaged due to heavy rainfall in Pithoragarh
April20/ 2022
