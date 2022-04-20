Several People Have Gone Bankrupt Due To Demonetisation: Rajnath

Lucknow: Claiming that the decision on demonetisation of currency was a well conceived plan of the Union Government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said some people might have gone bankrupt but it would decrease the economic disparity to some extent. "We are trying to redefine the real meaning of politics and its ethics in the society by making it clean. Our decision will certainly clean the election process to some extent," he stated. Addressing the inaugural function of the 69th All India Commerce Conference here at the Lucknow University premises, Mr Singh said, "Use of liquor and cash money by candidates in the elections was common. But our act will minimise it and people will observe a change in the coming polls." "The aim of the elections is not to form a government; instead it is to make society and the country more democratic and ideological," he stated, adding that some people would only think about grabbing power. Singh said, "Our government is committed to transforming the ethics of present politics and will put an end to the 'cash and kind' practice in the election." He said the day the NDA came to power at the Centre in May 2014, it set up an SIT to track black money and later made stringent laws to regulate the real estate but now the demonetisation has certainly shocked not only Indians but the entire world. Without taking any names, he said the decision of the government would certainly turn some people bankrupt but it is a good gesture that now the disparity between the poor and rich will be reduced.