Several Migrant Workers Stuck At Sealed India-Nepal Border Due To Lockdown

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Scores of Nepali migrant workers are left stranded at the India-Nepal border here following its closure during to the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Pithoragarh SDM Anil Shukla said that earlier the Nepal government had agreed to open the border on April 7 but later extended its lockdown till April 15, causing trouble for their nationals, who were working in Dharchula, Jauljibi and Baluwakot in Uttarakhand.

"The government of Nepal had earlier agreed to open the borders on April 7, but later extended to April 9.But now, the date has been extended to April 15. However, for India, the extended date is April 14. We will take further action on this after getting direction from the Indian government," said Shukla.

He also told ANI that Pitoragarh administration is providing basic amenities to the stranded migrants in Dharchula.

Dharchula town in Pitoragarh district, across the river Mahakali, acts as the natural border between India and Nepal. People of the two towns have similar traditions, culture, and lifestyle, and can move across the border without a passport or visa. —ANI