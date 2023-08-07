Several J-K leaders from Azad's party re-join Congress, Ramesh slams 'GNA' for 'change' in stance on Art 370 abrogation

New Delhi: More than 20 Jammu and Kashmiri leaders, mostly from Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party, formally joined the Congress on Monday in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress party, according to Kharge, is growing stronger in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several notable figures have joined us today, and for that we are grateful. The Congress president interpreted this as a mandate to "take the lead in addressing issues and ushering in peace and progress" in Jammu and Kashmir.—Inputs from Agencies