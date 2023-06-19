Several Injured As Bus Overturns In Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat: A bus on its way from Dhaun towards Champawat overturned 1 km ahead of Ritha Sahib on Sunday night, informed the District Disaster Control Room.

According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passengers at the time of the accident.

The incident left several passengers injured who were admitted to the district hospital.

However, no casualties were reported.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another accident, at least 10 passengers were injured when a shuttle bus collided with a pole near the arrival-exit road of the Bengaluru airport on Sunday morning, said officials. "At approximately 5:00 AM on June 18, 2023, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of BLR Airport (Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru) collided with a pole near the T2 Arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to 10 people," a BIAL Spokesperson said. The spokesperson said there were 17 passengers in the bus when the accident occurred. "There were a total of 17 passengers (15 passengers and 2 staff) who were onboard the bus. The injured were taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention." —ANI