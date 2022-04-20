Sever cold wave continues in UP, temperature touches zero degrees Celsius in Kanpur

LUCKNOW: Severe cold wave continued unabated in Uttar Pradesh with the minimum temperature in Kanpur touching zero degrees Celsius and state capital Lucknow recording 0.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, the meteorological department said.

Bahraich recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius, the department said on Tuesday.

Jhansi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Barabanki (1.6 degrees Celsius) and Furstaganj in Amethi district (1.4 degrees Celsius).

Fatehpur recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, Sutanpur 2.4 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 2.5 degrees Celsius, Churk in Sonbhadra 2.6 degrees Celsius and Banda 3.0 degrees Celsius.